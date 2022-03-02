Yost Grube Hall Architecture provided an update on the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) regarding renovations during a Newport City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.
The PAC is a city-owned facility that is operated by the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA). On May 26, 2021, the City of Newport entered into an agreement with the OCCA to guide the PAC renovations, the staff report states. The city also entered into an agreement with Yost Grube Hall using funding raised by OCCA.
City Manager Spencer Nebel said that during the Oct. 18 work session, the council heard a presentation on the phase seven renovations to the PAC. There had been a gap between the original scope of the project and cost estimation processes.
“This is something we talked about back in 2017, about five years ago,” said Crystal Sanderson, of Yost Grube Hall Architecture. “It was an addition.”
Sanderson said the previous scope included adding on to the building with new square footage and leaving a lot of the existing space as is for back-of-house. The project had been over budget, Sanderson said. The team was tasked with going back and realign with the $1.4 million goal.
The main goal is to have the two theaters separate so there could be two performances at the same time.
“We knew we had to cut back quite a bit on budget,” Sanderson said. “We still wanted to meet this main goal that we had for functioning independently.”
Sanderson said the team wanted to look at whether they could make better use of the space available in back-of-house. The team is looking to use the existing square footage and taking out some of the restrictive areas.
“That costume shop’s really kind of a laundry area, can be used a little bit for mending and for ironing or for steaming out things,” Sanderson said. “We were told we could drastically reduce the size of that costume shop.”
There is also a plan for allowing for two sets of dressing rooms for the two theaters, as well as gender-inclusive restrooms, which would give people more privacy.
The current project would cost $1.53 million, Sanderson said. This includes adding back-of-house gender-inclusive restrooms with more privacy. Existing spaces will be accessible. The team would also like to do a few upgrades to the Black Box Theater, which would be an additional expense.
“Newport will have the option to move forward, if it’s in their budget, to do this extra improvement to the Black Box Theater,” Sanderson said.
The council will consider the amendment to the agreement with OCCA at the March 7 city council meeting, along with a contract to proceed with Yost Grube Hall Architecture for final design and support of construction of the renovations.
