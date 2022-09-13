What renters in Lincoln City and across the state pay may be going up by 14.6% in 2023 under Oregon's renter cap law.
"The allowable rent increase percentage for the 2023 calendar year is 14.6%," the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis (OEA) website states. "The allowable rent increase percentage for the previous year, 2022, was 9.9%."
The agency is responsible for calculating and publishing, by Sept. 30, of each year, the maximum annual rent increase percentage allowed by statute (ORS 90.323 or ORS 90.600) for the following calendar year.
OEA calculates this amount as 7% plus the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, West Region (All Items), as most recently published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
OEA states it will publish the maximum annual rent increase for 2024 by Sept. 30, 2023.
That exact calculation will be the percent change from the CPI average for the September 2022 to August 2023 time period (most recent year), compared to the September 2021 to August 2022 time period (previous year), plus 7%.
The Oregon Legislature implemented a statewide rent control policy in 2019 setting rent increases at 7% plus inflation.
The rent increase cap only applies to apartments and rental homes that are 15 years old or older. Rental housing that is more recent is not covered, according to a KPTV report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.