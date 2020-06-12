Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in both rural and urban communities, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has put a one-week statewide pause on pending county applications for reopening.
Gov. Brown said yesterday that the uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide has come as no surprise as they suspected to see case counts rise as Oregon began the reopening process last month.
“As I have said before, reopening comes with real risk," Gov. Brown said. "As we navigate the reopening, we are carefully monitoring the capacity of our public health system to respond to COVID-19 cases without becoming overwhelmed. The noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections in Oregon over the past week is cause for concern."
Gov. Brown said in order to ensure that the virus is not spreading too quickly, county applications for further reopening will be on hold for at least seven days. She referred to it as a statewide 'yellow light' for reopening.
“This one week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and determine if we need to adjust our approach to reopening. I will work with doctors and public health experts to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it or make other adjustments," Gov. Brown said. “I want to remind the public that there are very simple precautions each of us should take to reduce the spread of the disease: Avoid large gatherings. Wear a face covering. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.”
The Governor’s Office this week received four county applications for reopening. Multnomah County’s application to enter Phase I has been put on hold for one week. Applications from Hood River, Marion and Polk Counties to enter Phase II have been put on hold for one week.
Due to the current rise in cases, specially the outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Newport, Lincoln County has not yet began the process for applying for Phase II of reopening.
In analyzing COVID-19 case data across the state, public health experts at the Oregon Health Authority highlighted several areas of concern, including increased COVID-19 case numbers in both urban and rural communities. Hospitalizations are also beginning to increase in Oregon.
Multnomah County has seen an increase in residents admitted to the hospital over the last two weeks. The percent of tests that are positive is going up, in the face of increased testing. Over 40 percentof the new cases in the last week have not been traced to a source.
Hood River County has seen an increase in new cases over the last week and is managing several simultaneous workplace outbreaks.
Marion County has seen an almost 40 percent increase in cases over the last week and new hospital admissions COVID-19 for county residents has increased over the last two weeks.
Polk County has seen an increase in cases over the last week and is managing a work site outbreak.
Current status of reopening and all guidelines are available at coronavirus.oregon.gov.
Currently there are:
- 29 counties in Phase II.
- Three counties in Phase I that have applied for Phase II (Hood River, Marion and Polk); these applications are being put on hold for one week.
- Three counties in Phase I that have not yet applied for Phase 2 (Clackamas, Lincoln and Washington)
Multnomah County is in baseline status. County leaders have applied for Phase 1, application is being put on hold
