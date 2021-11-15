Community members will gather to reopen Theatre West late this month.
After a very long, 623 day intermission, 'The Cocktail Hour' by A.R. Gurney is set to reopen at Theatre West on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.
"The cast has had some changes, but the spirit and energy of the cast is high and waiting to perform for you under the bright lights of the Jack Coyne Stage once again," a release from Theatre West states.
Masks and proof of vaccination will be required, and seating will be limited to 35 for each performance to insure COVID-19 safety protocols will be maintained.
Bryan Kirsch directs and Rich Emery, Cathye Wehr, Cristina Contreras and Sean Prescott star.
Play ooutline
The time is the mid ’70s, the place a city in upstate New York.
John, a playwright, returns to his family’s house, bringing with him a new play which he has written about them. He wants to obtain their permission to proceed with production, but his wealthy, very proper parents are cautious from the outset. For them, the theatre is personified by the gracious, comforting era of the Lunts and Ina Claire, and they are disturbed by the bluntness of modern plays.
There is also John’s sister, Nina, to contend with, although her reservations have to do with the fact that John has given her character such a minor role! Their confrontations take place during the ritual of the cocktail hour. As the martinis flow so do the recriminations and revelations. Both funny and poignant, but how are things resolved?
Show dates and Time
7:30 p.m Friday - Saturday Nov 26 and 27
2 p.m. Matinee Sunday, Nov 28
Thursday - Saturday, Dec 2-4
Thursday– Saturday, Dec 9-11
Call 541-994-5663 to reserve your tickets. Theatre West is located at 3536 SW Highway 101in Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.