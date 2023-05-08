Measuring Up

This razor clam measured just under seven inches. Many clams in the newly opened north coast area are in the five to six-inch range.

 Courtesy from the ODFW

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW announce the opening of razor clam harvesting from the Washington border to Tillamook Head.

Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid are below the limit for two consecutive weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Is President Joe Biden too old to run for re-election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.