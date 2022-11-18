Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The public is invited to join the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Saturday, Nov. 19, as it holds its annual Restoration Pow-Wow at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, for the first time since 2019.

Grand Entry

The Confederation Tribes of Siletz Indians Grand Entry at a previous Restoration Pow-Wow.
Children Dancers

Young children join in the traditional dancing during a previous annual Restoration Pow-Wow at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.

This free event, canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begins with a grand entry at 6 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th Street in Lincoln City.

Did You Know?

In the late 1960s, it became apparent that the only way to preserve and revitalize Siletz Tribal sovereignty, community and culture was for the Siletz Tribe to regain its status as a Tribe recognized by the United States.

