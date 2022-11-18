The public is invited to join the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Saturday, Nov. 19, as it holds its annual Restoration Pow-Wow at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, for the first time since 2019.
This free event, canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begins with a grand entry at 6 p.m. at Chinook Winds Casino, 1777 NW 44th Street in Lincoln City.
American Indian vendors with jewelry, beadwork and other items for sale will be available throughout the day.
This is the 45th year that the Siletz Tribe has celebrated the signing of Public Law 95-195, which re-established government-to-government relations between the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the federal government. The Siletz Tribe was terminated from federal recognition in August 1954.
In the late 1960s, it became apparent that the only way to preserve and revitalize Siletz Tribal sovereignty, community and culture was for the Siletz Tribe to regain its status as a Tribe recognized by the United States.
In November 1977, after years of intense lobbying, Congress and President Jimmy Carter approved Public Law 95-195, which reinstated recognition of the Siletz as a federal Indian Tribe. The Siletz Tribe was the second in the nation – and the first in Oregon – to achieve restoration.
Dedicated to improving the quality of life of its nearly 5,600 members, the Tribe puts strong emphasis on the education, health and social well-being of all its members.
Significant Tribal accomplishments since Restoration include:
- Opening the original health clinic in 1991 and a new much larger clinic in 2010
- Building more than 150 homes and multiple dwellings for Tribal members, including 28 units at Neachesna Village in Lincoln City that have opened since 2009, 19 apartments in Siletz that opened in 2010 and 20 homes in the Tillamook subdivision in Siletz that have opened since 2013; and 10 Workforce Housing townhouses in Lincoln City that opened in 2021
- Completing the Siletz Dance House in 1996
- Opening the Tenas Illahee Child Care Center in 2003
- Opening the Tillicum Fitness Center and a new USDA food distribution warehouse in Siletz in 2008
- Opening the Siletz Rec Center in 2009.
- Through its economic development division, the Siletz Tribal Business Corporation, the Tribe purchased the Lincoln Shores office complex in Lincoln City in 2001 and opened the Siletz Gas & Mini-Mart in Siletz in 2004, the Logan Road RV Park in Lincoln City in 2004 and the Hee Hee Illahee RV Resort in Salem in 2006. Tribal offices in Portland, Salem and Eugene are housed in Tribally owned buildings.
- The Tribe also played a lead role in opening Siletz Valley School in 2003 and Siletz Valley Early College Academy in 2006.
The Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society (STAHS) was formed in 2011 as a nonprofit to enhance the Tribe’s ability to develop the Siletz Tribal Cultural Center. It recently completed its $2.5 million capital campaign to build the center. STAHS also helps the Tribe with acquiring object and archival collections.
Most recently, the Tribe is also developing a property in Keizer, Ore., co-owned with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. The property, called Chemawa Station, is right on I-5 and currently includes a 7-11 Fueling and Convenience Store plus a Chick-fil-A. More tenants are slated to be developed in the near future.
The Siletz Tribe also has helped fund two affordable housing projects in Northeast Portland, each of which has 20 units designated Indian Preference, with Siletz households having first preference in admissions.
Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City opened in May 1995. In 2004, the Siletz Tribe purchased the former Shilo Inn adjacent to the casino and opened Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Chinook Winds Golf Resort opened in 2005 when the Tribe purchased the former Lakeside Golf and Fitness Center in Lincoln City.
The combination of Tribal employees and those at Chinook Winds Casino Resort has made the Siletz Tribe the largest employer in Lincoln County.
The Siletz Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $20.7 million through the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and other Tribal resources.
Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fundraising items since 1995. It also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fundraisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for events.
