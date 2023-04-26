Federal Legislation

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde are the only tribes in the country that have consent decrees which legally disallow them to negotiate for traditional hunting and fishing activities on their land.

Federal legislation has been proposed to allow the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon to restore their traditional ability to hunt, fish, and gather, restoring fairness by revoking a decades-old discriminatory legal clause.

The proposed bills have been introduced by Oregon U.S. Representatives Val Hoyle (OR-04), Andrea Salinas (OR-06), and U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley. The bills are cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-05) in the House. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden cosponsored the Senate version of the bills.

