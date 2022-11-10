On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District #1 (NLFR) board meeting, President Ron Woodard retired from his position as an elected director of the fire district.

Retired

Ron Woodard

Woodard started his service on the board of directors as part of the Taft-Nelscott-DeLake Fire District (TND) over 35 years ago. He helped oversee the merger of TND and the Devils Lake Fire District in 1997, creating what is now known as NLFR. Woodard served on many committees during his tenure as a director and was President of the board at the time of his retirement.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you planning to spend more or less for gifts this Christmas season?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.