On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District #1 (NLFR) board meeting, President Ron Woodard retired from his position as an elected director of the fire district.
Woodard started his service on the board of directors as part of the Taft-Nelscott-DeLake Fire District (TND) over 35 years ago. He helped oversee the merger of TND and the Devils Lake Fire District in 1997, creating what is now known as NLFR. Woodard served on many committees during his tenure as a director and was President of the board at the time of his retirement.
Here is Woodard’s retirement letter:
It has been my privilege and honor to serve alongside you and some of your predecessors for many years. Time marches on and it is time for me to announce my resignation. Serving among you and the different Chiefs and Staff has been a large part of my life, that I will miss.
I know you will continue to provide great service to the citizens of our District and hope you will continue to rotate the Board offices, giving the opportunity for each person’s skills to shine.
My term is up on June 30th, 2023, as is that of Tim Beatty and Alan Lee. I would suggest that you appoint Nancy Oksenholt to fill the remainder of my term. She would then need to run in the next election to serve in her own right starting July 1st, 2023.
My resignation is effective with the presentation of this letter.
After the retirement of Woodard, Director and Vice President Alan Lee stepped into the role of President of the board. Lee and the remaining directors all thanked Woodard for his years of service. A brief discussion was held, and Nancy Oksenholt was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Woodard. Oksenholt was sworn in by Lee.
NLFR would like to sincerely thank Ron Woodard for the countless hours he has put in to get the district to where it is today. His dedication is a prime example of how he wanted the best for the district and the community. Thank you once again Ron for all your efforts.
