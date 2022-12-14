Lincoln County School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Gary will leave office in June.
The following is a statement from the Lincoln County School Board.
It is with mixed emotions that the Board of Directors of the Lincoln County School District announces the retirement of Superintendent Dr. Karen Fischer Gray effective June 30, 2023.
Dr. Gray has been our Superintendent since 2018. This will be her 44th year as an educator.
During her time in LCSD, she has led the district through a pandemic and also laid the strong groundwork for an aligned K-12 school district through the development of effective curriculum, instruction and assessment systems.
She has seen to completion many facility and construction efforts that will benefit our students and community for many years to come. Finally, Dr. Gray has developed a wonderful leadership team of administrators and staff and we as the Board have enjoyed working with her very much as our District leader.
We congratulate her on her well deserved retirement and know that she will always have LCSD in her heart. We send Dr. Gray many best wishes on her next adventure.
The Board of Directors of the Lincoln County School District will be discussing the path forward to hiring the next great superintendent for our school district.
Follow developments here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
