Lincoln City Police Chief Jerry Palmer became citizen Jerry Palmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, his final day as the head of the city’s police department.
Palmer, 67, retired after dozens of years working with LCPD.
“After being in law enforcement for 43 years, my 15th year with Lincoln City PD, I checked off all of the major goals that I had made for the department when I got the chance to run the show and I had accomplished the things that I wanted to accomplish,” he said. “I feel the department is in as good a shape as I can make it, so it’s time for me to step aside and let the new command staff take over and take this thing to the next level.”
Palmer said losing his wife to breast cancer was a contributing factor to his decision to retire.
“My main cheer leader isn’t here physically,” he said. “And my five kids have sacrificed over these 43 years that Dad has not available on major holidays and things like that because of work. It’s long overdue that I give them and my 20 grandchildren the attention that they deserve.”
Palmer said he also wants to reconnect with many of the friends he has made over the years.
“I’ve got a lot of motorcycle riding, fishing and camping and hanging out with my friends and family to do, so that’s my goal at this point,” he said.
Palmer has been an active member of the Lincoln City Police Department since joining the force as a Lieutenant in June 2007 after a 25-year career with Oregon State Police. He was appointed LCPD interim police chief in April 2018, and chief in July of that year by than Lincoln City Manager Ron Chandler to replace Chief Keith Kilian, who retired.
“The last years have been an amazing run of community support from our citizens and great support from the city council, our budget committee and city managers,” he said. “We have managed to accomplish some pretty amazing things at the PD, our new facility, training and equipment, so many things that are going really well for the department right now because of the support of our community.”
Personal accomplishments
Palmer said the new state-of-the-art police facility is one key accomplishment under his watch following direction from former chief Killian.
“So, we have a brand new 9-1-1 center, and a brand-new police building that is fulfilling our needs better than ever,” he said. “The second most important goal that I was allowed to accomplish was a restructure of our department organization, spreading out responsibility throughout our command staff. Everybody here has stepped up and done a remarkable job. The department is being run and administered extremely well.”
In advising the person that becomes the new police chief, Palmer said, “surround yourself with the best people you can find, do everything you can to give them the tools that they need to do the job, and be very transparent about your expectations. When you’ve done that, get out of their way and let them go do their job. That’s worked for me throughout my career.”
Palmer credits said the success of th3e LCDP is with the men and women working for the aganey.
“The men and women of the 9-1-1 center and this police department go out and interact with our community every day and they leave a great impression,” he said. “Our community respects that and respects them and that’s why we have the support we have, because of the day-to-day work of these individuals that are dealing with the public.”
While Palmer said he faced no serious frustrations in conducting operations as LCPD Chief, he voiced concern that staffing levels at Oregon State Police have been allowed to deteriorate, and that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues to struggle to maintain adequate staff. Palmer said that impacts his staff and the community.
“The trickle-down effect of not having enough troopers and not enough deputies on the road affects our ability to adequately perform our services here because we have to find ways to pick up that slack,” he said. “That is frustrating to watch.”
Summing up his reward for his time in law enforcement, Palmer give The News Guard the following statement.
“I truly believe that despite some media and some lines of blame for the ills of society that are being made towards police across the nation, that has not been my experience with the teams that I have worked for in our state and our local communities,” he said. “These men and women go out every single day and do everything they can to make the right decisions, do the right thing, do their investigations to the best of their abilities, and try to be the best public servant they can possibly be. My greatest satisfaction is being blessed to work shoulder-to-shoulder with these people. I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women of Lincoln City PD. They are knocking it out of the park every single day.”
My thanks to our community,” he said. “It’s been a very remarkable and fun career. I can’t imagine an opportunity I’ve had here that could have gone any better.”
David Broderick has been appointed interim police chief by the Lincoln City Manager Daphnee Legarza, who is finalizing a process to hire a new chief.
Follow the process at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.