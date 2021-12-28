When David Faddis, MD, FACS, walks out of surgery for the last time later this month and heads into retirement, his presence in the operating room may be gone but the legacy he created will enrich breast cancer patients throughout the region for years to come.
“He brought structure and focus to the care of breast cancer patients across the system,” said Barbara Croney, Samaritan Health Services’ vice president of ancillary services and academic affairs. “He joined us with a vision for a breast center, and then to see the vision come to fruition before he retired, it’s really rewarding.”
Currently, Samaritan’s cancer program sees nearly all of the mid-Willamette valley and central coast’s breast cancer patients. Staff members credit Faddis’ temperament and professionalism with much of that success. And, six years ago, Faddis led Samaritan’s efforts in to obtain accreditation through the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
“It's an important accreditation that not all hospitals across the country are able to obtain,” said Croney. The program received reaccreditation three years ago.
Faddis’ interest in fighting breast cancer can be traced back to his mother’s battle with the disease nearly 50 years ago, and he has seen tremendous advancements in the field since then.
“We know a lot more about breast cancer,” Faddis said. “We know when not to treat it aggressively and we know who needs the aggressive treatments.”
“The survival rate has definitely improved over the time I started practicing,” said Faddis, who grew up in southern California and established his private practice in Pasadena before moving to Corvallis in 2005.
Outside of the hospital Faddis has played bass for church worship teams as well as pop and R&B music at local venues. He also has participated in service projects for a group called Faith in Practice, which led him to Guatemala three times to assist in surgeries.
“I'm a believer, and I don't know how anybody does what I do without that,” said Faddis. “Without a spiritual foundation, people tend to take on issues, problems, complications alone. I am thankful that I didn't have to do that over all these years. I have to say anything good about me is God's fault.”
