New details are emerging about the relocation of the Lincoln City Grocery Outlet.
The current Grocery Outlet is located in the business center at 4157 NW Highway 101 and is moving to its new location, 2429 NW Highway 101, the former IGA North store.
The News Guard reached out to Richard and Jenni Miller, the Lincoln City Grocery Outlet Independent Operators, for insight into the business relocation.
The News Guard: When is the new grocery Outlet in Lincoln City slated to open and what will be the operating hours and days?
Richard and Jenn Miller: Late summer/early fall 2023. Operating hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.
The News Guard: How many square feet is the new location offering.
The Millers: 14,855 square feet.
The News Guard: How many employees are expected to be hired?
The Millers: 30-35 employees.
The News Guard: Why did you and Grocery Outlet, decide to move from the present location, and why the former IGA store location?
The Millers: The new location has great visibility and accessibility from US-101. Plus, the former store had a strong customer base for the past 40 years, which we hope to continue.
The News Guard: What is the mission of this store?
The Millers: Our mission is to “WOW” bargain-minded customers with big savings on name brand, high quality merchandise. We have built our store around supporting our local community and best servicing the needs of our customers. Giving back to the community is an important part of what we do.
We both grew up here, graduated high school here, got married here, and had our family here. We moved away for seven years but have come back home to our local roots to start this fantastic journey with Grocery Outlet and serve the community that raised us.
