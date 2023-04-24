New Location

Grocery Outlet is moving from 4157 NW Highway 101 to this new location at 2429 NW Highway 101, the former IGA North store.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

New details are emerging about the relocation of the Lincoln City Grocery Outlet.

The current Grocery Outlet is located in the business center at 4157 NW Highway 101 and is moving to its new location, 2429 NW Highway 101, the former IGA North store.

