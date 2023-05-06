A power transmission grid can be destabilized by hackers who manipulate smart meters to create an oscillation in electricity demand, researchers in the Oregon State University College of Engineering have shown.

The study is important because understanding where a grid’s vulnerabilities lie and what they look like is the first step in designing protection mechanisms, according to OSU Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Eduardo Cotilla-Sanchez, who led the project with graduate student Falah Alanazi.

Electrical Grid Risk

A smart meter is a digital device that collects electricity usage data and sends it to a local utility through a telecommunications connection.
