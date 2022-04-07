Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are now able to operate in Lincoln City. The council passed an ordinance Monday, March 28, that adds regulations to address other vehicles for hire that were not previously included, including transportation network companies.
The city council had directed staff to update the taxicab ordinance to address other vehicles for hire, including transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft. Vehicle for hire means any vehicle used for the ground transportation of passengers for compensation within the city, including taxis and transportation networks company vehicles, as well as limousines, and animal-drawn vehicles.
City Attorney Richard Appicello said language is included to add a license renewal required yearly. The license issued is valid for one year, commencing upon issuance and continuing for one year from the assigned quarterly renewal date.
“The finance director will assign each new and existing license to one of the four renewal dates,” Appicello said.
The renewal dates are Jan. 1, April 1, July 1 and Oct. 1. A renewal license application and renewal fee are due no earlier than 30 days before the renewal date and no later than 30 days after the renewal date. The city may impose a late fee for renewal applications submitted beyond the 60-day renewal period.
“The license fee shall be paid to the city at the time of submitting both initial and renewal license applications,” Appicello said.
Fees will be prorated by assigned license renewal dates.
The council approved the second reading and adopted the ordinance by a vote of 5-1. All vehicles for hire shall be under this ordinance by Jan. 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.