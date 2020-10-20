As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the State of Oregon, Lincoln County has had a moderate uptrend that could impact schools going forward.
As of last week, Lincoln County’s total case count is just over 500 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic with 25 hospitalizations and 13 deaths. With the shift in the weather, health officials, including Lincoln County Public Health, are growing more concerned that COVID-19 cases will rise even more as people begin to congregate inside to escape the cold and rain.
“The number of new cases in Lincoln County are steadily increasing according to new data this week,” announced Florence Pourtal, Lincoln County Deputy Director of Public Health. “Although Lincoln County is currently eligible to bring some grades back to in-person school, the current upward trend of cases could halt in person class in the future.”
Pourtal said to ensure that the Lincoln County school district can bring kids back to school in person, it is extremely important to prevent the virus from spreading further by physically distancing yourself by at least six feet from those you do not live with, wearing a mask and washing your hands frequently.
“Though the weather is getting cold and rainy, we encourage you to socially engage with one another in a physically distanced way,” Pourtal said. “Bundle up and go on walks when the weather isn’t rainy, schedule a daily or weekly phone call or video chat, have a virtual movie night - anything to help you keep those social connections as part of your life, while staying safe from COVID-19.”
Pourtal said as a reminder, the indoor gathering limit for social get-togethers is 10 people, and the space should be large enough so that each person from separate households can maintain 6 feet of distance from one another. Masks should also still be worn at these get-togethers.
“Though ‘physical distancing’ as ‘social distancing’ are meant to have the same message, we want to make sure no one is socially isolating themselves from friends and family,” Pourtal said. “We need our community now more than ever given the stressors we are balancing. And physically distancing our bodies from each other is crucial to keeping the virus under control.”
Flu Shots
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is urging everyone 6 months and older to get an annual flu shot, especially as COVID-19 cases increase in Oregon, and the pandemic persists.
“Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot to keep the people around you healthy,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the Oregon Health Authority.
While it is unclear how the pandemic will affect the flu season, OHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are preparing for COVID-19 and seasonal flu to spread at the same time. A “twindemic” of two potentially fatal viruses circulating at the same time could burden the state’s health care system and result in many illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths, Cieslak said. Getting a flu vaccine is something easy people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones and help reduce the spread of flu this fall and winter.
Flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19. But vaccination has many other benefits and is part of a comprehensive public health strategy to reduce the burden of flu.
The flu vaccine may take up to two weeks to become effective, so getting it earlier in the season – like now is ideal. That’s why OHA is promoting a “Don’t Wait to Vaccinate” campaign with social media cards and other messaging in multiple languages starting today.
Flu vaccine is available from health care providers, local health departments and many pharmacies. The vaccine is free or low cost with most health insurance plans. To find flu vaccine clinic, visit http://www.flu.oregon.gov/ and use OHA’s flu vaccine locator tool.
