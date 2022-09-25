Oregon State University researchers are partnering with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, Oregon, on a federally funded project to see if robots can improve residents’ health and wellness by engaging them in physical and mental exercise.

Robotics Health Care

OSU College of Engineering Assistant Professor of Robotics Naomi Fitter poses with robots for this photo.

Naomi Fitter, assistant professor of robotics in the OSU College of Engineering, is leading the $800,000 study, funded by the National Science Foundation’s National Robotics Initiative through the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging.

Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home

The Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you registered to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.