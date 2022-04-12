The roof on the Newport Public Library, 35 NW Nye Street, will be replaced starting on Wednesday, June 16. When the library is open for services, the public will enter and exit through the northeast, side entrance to the library.
Part of the sidewalk on Nye Street in front of the library will be closed. Staff appreciates everyone’s patience with construction, confusion and noise during this time.
For more information, please visit www.newportlibrary.org or call 541-265-2153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.