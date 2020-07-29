On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at about 9:50 PM, Lincoln City Police were dispatched to the Lighthouse Square Business Complex, located at 4157 NW Highway 101 on a report of three subjects on the roof.
Because burglaries have occurred where access was made through the roof-top, two officers and a sergeant responded to the location and confirmed there were three subjects on the roof of the business complex buildings. Officers checking the area determined access was gained to the roof from a metal ladder located on the northeast side of the building.
Due to the safety concerns of an officer in full duty gear accessing the roof from the same metal ladder an agency assist was requested from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, who responded with an engine & ladder truck. As the fire department was setting up, one of the three subjects came down off the roof on his own and was immediately secured into the back of a patrol car.
Using the fire department's ladder truck, two officers gained access to the roof-top and soon located the remaining two subjects who were hiding behind a small barrier. They were taken into custody and with the assistance of NLF&R personnel, the two were removed from the roof via the ladder truck.
The involved subjects were identified Talon Grant (18) of Lincoln City, Tehya Hosier (18) of Lincoln City and a 17-year-old male also from Lincoln City. Grant and Hosier were subsequently cited for Criminal Trespass II and released on scene. The 17-year-old was referred to the Lincoln County Juvenile Department for Criminal Trespass II and released to his mother.
The Lincoln City Police would like to thank North Lincoln Fire & Rescue for their assistance and rapid response to the scene.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.