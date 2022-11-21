Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has teamed up with Reps. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-01) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) to introduce the Stopping Abuse and Fraud in Electronic (SAFE) Lending Act.

The SAFE Lending Act will protect consumers from deceptive and predatory practices that strip wealth from working families by cracking down on some of the worst abuses stemming from the payday lending industry, particularly in online payday lending, according to a release from Merkley.

