The U.S. Highway 20 Safety Corridor between Toledo and Chitwood is a success and is no longer needed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Decommissioned

The 10.4 mile corridor was established in 1999, and the fatal and serious injury crash rate has fallen to the point that the area does not qualify as a safety corridor. It is one of five current Safety Corridors and becomes the 17th corridor to be decommissioned since the program began in 1989.

