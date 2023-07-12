Registration is now open for the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club's (YBYC) adult sailing class.
Space is limited to 12 student. Those interested need to register and pay to hold a spot. Class dates are Aug 3-22. Tuesday and Thursday evenings, plus Saturday, Aug 5. and are taught in the club’s fleet of 420 dinghies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.