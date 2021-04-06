Any day is now a golfing day at Salishan Golf Links.
Known for it’s premiere 18-hole course designed by PGA Tour Pro Peter Jacobsen, the clubhouse has made several key additions to create a fully immersive golf experience on the Central Oregon Coast, including an indoor golf simulator known as The Players Lounge.
Salishan Director of Golf, Tom Graves, is a Newport High School graduate who played and coached college golf at Corban University in Salem. For the past two years, Graves has been working on improving the golf experience at Salishan through his nonprofit, The Short Grass Foundation, which owns and operates the new lounge separate from the resort. The nonprofit was established to support collegiate golf programs and student-athletes.
“It’s been close to my heart,” Graves said. “I played college golf for four years and coached for four years and I was fortunate enough to graduate debt free because of scholarships, so I wanted to provide that opportunity to kids who were passionate about golf.”
The Player’s Lounge is a indoor virtual golf experience equipped with over 100 playable courses such as Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. The Trackman launch monitor technology also provides a great training tool for golfers grooving their swings.
“A lot of the members just like to use the range feature to really practice their game,” Graves said. “It’s a pretty powerful program, it measures all sorts of different statistics.”
With membership and day use options, the indoor facility has been a big hit at the resort especially on a rainy coastal day. Members of the lounge have 24 hour access to the room that’s equipped with cable TV, music and other entertainment.
The facility has also been utilized to give lessons to members and guests, as well as provide opportunities to do club fitting to find your perfect set of sticks. Graves said he hopes to get a full line of vendors for club fitting very soon.
“Hopefully we can be the one stop shop for clubs on the Oregon Coast,” Graves said.
New Teaching Pro
Graves isn’t the only one hoping to provide a one-of-a-kind experience at Salishan, the course recently welcomed a new Head Golf Professional to its ranks in Jared Lambert. Lambert is a Class A PGA Professional and had been spending summers working at courses in Central Oregon and winters in Palm Springs to hit the peak times for golf. He is a welcome addition to the Salishan staff.
“We had such a good year last year despite COVID and everything, and the GM saw the need for more help,” Graves said. “We’re a small staff and we’ve been busy. So he’s full time and will be here year-round.”
Graves is also excited to welcome Lambert, as he also attended Corban University where the two formed a strong friendship. Together, Graves and Lambert plan to organize summer tournaments for the community as well as put on teaching clinics for the public, women and juniors specifically.
“We want to really expand the golf offerings here on the coast because really you have to go inland to do that kind of stuff,” Graves said. “We’re getting quite a few members from Newport and Waldport because they feel it’s worth the drive to play the course and use the facilities.”
Memorial Day
Graves and Lambert are prepping for a big summer at the Salishan Resort. Kicking off that busy summer, the clubhouse plans to open a new restaurant called Hook and Slice Memorial Day weekend. The weekend will feature traditional clubhouse food, as well as grab and go options for golfers making the turn.
Also Memorial Day weekend, Salishan plans to host a fundraiser tournament for nonprofit Miracles For Kids. Salishan owners will be donating a significant amount to the cause and hope to have a great turnout for the event.
Enticing golfers to compete will be the grand prize of an all inclusive trip to Cabo, Mexico. More details on the event will be coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.