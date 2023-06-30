After evaluating survey feedback and other comments, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has announced fishing regulations for 2023 fall Chinook and coho fisheries in rivers along Oregon’s coast, from the Necanicum River to the Winchuck River.

Chinook Salmon

Relative to last year, ODFW is expecting a better fall salmon season on the coast this year. Another strong return of coho is expected, allowing the opening of additional rivers to wild harvest. Likewise, the outlook for wild fall Chinook fisheries is improved, though bag limits are conservative due to ongoing concerns for Chinook.

For the full list of Chinook regulations that take effect as early as July 1 in some rivers, visit the Fishing Report for the SW Zone and NW Zone and click Regulation Updates. Proposed coho regulations are available on the fall coastal salmon webpage; they are considered tentative until final approval from the National Marine Fisheries Service, which is required because Oregon coast coho are listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.