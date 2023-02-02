The State of Oregon has released the 2023 essential salmonid habitat map, which shows streams where activities like building docks or adding riprap usually require a removal-fill permit.

Coho Salmon Map

The 2023 update added approximately 53 miles of essential habitat.

The map identifies streams that are critical habitat for Chinook salmon, steelhead trout, and other sensitive, threatened or endangered fish species. Oregon law protects these streams by requiring a removal-fill permit for most projects that remove or add any materials.

Habitat Map

The map is updated as often as yearly to reflect current Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) data.
