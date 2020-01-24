The five hospitals of Samaritan Health Services have awarded a total of $449,000 in Social Accountability grants to local service organizations, to be distributed over the next 12 months.
Social Accountability grants are awarded within Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Funding decisions are made by committees consisting of employees and board members at each Samaritan-affiliated hospital. Funded programs address unmet needs of underserved populations and improve overall community health.
Social Accountability grants are part of the larger Samaritan Community Benefit program, which encompasses the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities by providing direct and in-kind support for services such as health screenings, health professions education, health research and community health activities.
Community Benefit also encompasses the charity care that Samaritan provides to low-income patients. In 2018, Samaritan invested nearly $161 million in community benefit activities and services.
To be eligible for funding, programs must:
- Focus on unmet needs in underserved populations.
- Be collaborative, involving partnerships with other organizations.
- Focus on improving the health status in the community.
- Use quality indicators to measure progress and outcomes, reporting results and sharing them widely to attract more resources.
- Plan for self-sufficiency, where appropriate.
The following Lincoln County agencies received Social Accountability grants totaling $149,000 for 2020:
- C.H.A.N.C.E.
- Family Promise
- Head Start in Lincoln County
- Hearts with a Mission
- Lincoln County School District – JOY Project
- Neighbors for Kids
- OCWCOG – Meals on Wheels
- Senior Corps of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties
The following agencies in Benton and Linn counties were funded in 2020:
- ABC House
- Benton County Drug Treatment Court
- Boys and Girls Club of Albany
- Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV)
- Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center
- Corvallis Environmental Center
- Corvallis Housing First
- Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)
- Faith, Hope and Charity, Inc.
- Family Tree Relief Nursery
- Fish of Albany
- Fish of Lebanon
- Fresh and Local, First
- Grace Center for Adult Day Services
- Hand in Hand Farm
- Jackson Street Youth Services
- Lebanon Basic Services
- Mid-Willamette Family YMCA
- OBRIA Medical Clinics/Pregnancy Alternatives Center
- OCWCOG – Meals on Wheels
- Options Pregnancy Resource Centers
- Philomath School Counseling Team
- Senior Corps of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties
- St. Vincent de Paul - Lebanon
- Sweet Home & Lebanon Downtown Farmers’ Market
- Sweet Home Emergency Ministries
- Sweet Home Pregnancy Care Center
- Vina Moses Center, FISH
- Volunteer Caregivers
- We Care
- Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services, DBA DevNW
- Work Unlimited Support Living
Learn more about Samaritan’s community benefit activities at samhealth.org/Impact.
