In late 2020, Samaritan Health Services entered into an agreement with Oregon Oncology Specialists.
The collaboration creates opportunities for engagement with hematology and oncology specialty physicians, as well as advanced practice providers, who will care for cancer patients in Samaritan’s tri-county region of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.
“Oregon Oncology Specialists is a long-standing oncology provider group in the region,” said Vice President of Oncology Operations Barbara Croney. “This important collaboration will create additional access for medical oncology patients throughout Samaritan's tri-county region, further enhancing the high-quality care that the Samaritan Cancer Program already provides to our communities.”
Like other collaborations Samaritan has with physician groups in other services throughout its health care system, Oregon Oncology Specialists will retain permanent clinicians to care for patients at each of Samaritan's hematology and oncology clinics in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.
For more information about oncology services, visit samhealth.org/Cancer.
