Samaritan Health Services has earned the 2020 Military Friendly Employer designation, marking the fourth straight year for the honor.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 200 companies participated in the Military Friendly Employers portion of the 2020 Military Friendly Companies survey.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned military marketing company, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for applicant, new hire retention, employee turnover and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.
“Veterans are a highly skilled group,” said Gail Worden-Acree, SHS Vice President of Human Resources. “Samaritan is proud to bring veterans into our organization and we are honored to receive the Military Friendly designation for the fourth consecutive year.”
Samaritan Health Services will be showcased along with other 2020 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine, the January 2020 issue of Military Spouse Magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.
