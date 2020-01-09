SHS-three-line-color-logo.jpg

Samaritan Health Services’ Marketing and Public Relations Department garnered numerous national awards this year for exceptional work in the marketing industry.

Each year the department submits campaigns for award consideration. Year after year, the community magazine, Heart to Heart, receives top-level recognition and numerous comments from community members on how much they appreciate the content.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of creative professionals in our organization,” said Julie Manning, vice president of Marketing, Public Relations and Community Health promotion for Samaritan Health Services. “It is gratifying to see how well their efforts fare when evaluated along with some of the nation’s largest and most recognized agencies and organizations.”

The honors include:

Aster Awards

Sponsored by Marketing Healthcare Today Magazine & Creative Images

Billboard design series – Gold: Good Life campaign

Magazine publication series – Silver: Heart to Heart series

Communicator Awards

Sponsored by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts

Integrated campaign – Distinction: Good Life campaign

Online video – Distinction: PRIDE video

Hermes Creative Awards

Sponsored by Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals

Print media/advertising/newspaper – Platinum: Good Life campaign

Print media/publications/magazine – Gold: Heart to Heart series

Video/internal communication - Honorable mention: PRIDE Video

E-communication/E-newsletter/E-zine - Honorable mention: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies

Apex

Sponsored by Communications Concepts, Inc.

Electronic media/video media – Award of Excellence: Gala video, Local Care Makes the Difference

Healthcare AdAwards

Sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report

Digital marketing program – Bronze: Urolift

Health promotion program – Merit: Breast Cancer Awareness campaign

Integrated marketing campaign – Merit: Good Life campaign

Publication external – Merit: Heart to Heart magazine

Summit International Awards

Consumer newspaper/magazine campaign – Silver: Heart to Heart

Video not-for-profit – Silver: Gala video, Local Care Makes the Difference

