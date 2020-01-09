Samaritan Health Services’ Marketing and Public Relations Department garnered numerous national awards this year for exceptional work in the marketing industry.
Each year the department submits campaigns for award consideration. Year after year, the community magazine, Heart to Heart, receives top-level recognition and numerous comments from community members on how much they appreciate the content.
“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of creative professionals in our organization,” said Julie Manning, vice president of Marketing, Public Relations and Community Health promotion for Samaritan Health Services. “It is gratifying to see how well their efforts fare when evaluated along with some of the nation’s largest and most recognized agencies and organizations.”
The honors include:
Aster Awards
Sponsored by Marketing Healthcare Today Magazine & Creative Images
Billboard design series – Gold: Good Life campaign
Magazine publication series – Silver: Heart to Heart series
Communicator Awards
Sponsored by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts
Integrated campaign – Distinction: Good Life campaign
Online video – Distinction: PRIDE video
Hermes Creative Awards
Sponsored by Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals
Print media/advertising/newspaper – Platinum: Good Life campaign
Print media/publications/magazine – Gold: Heart to Heart series
Video/internal communication - Honorable mention: PRIDE Video
E-communication/E-newsletter/E-zine - Honorable mention: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies
Apex
Sponsored by Communications Concepts, Inc.
Electronic media/video media – Award of Excellence: Gala video, Local Care Makes the Difference
Healthcare AdAwards
Sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report
Digital marketing program – Bronze: Urolift
Health promotion program – Merit: Breast Cancer Awareness campaign
Integrated marketing campaign – Merit: Good Life campaign
Publication external – Merit: Heart to Heart magazine
Summit International Awards
Consumer newspaper/magazine campaign – Silver: Heart to Heart
Video not-for-profit – Silver: Gala video, Local Care Makes the Difference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.