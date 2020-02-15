Samaritan Health Services is celebrating its first affiliated hospital to be awarded five out of five stars by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
While Samaritan Albany General Hospital obtained the top five-star rating, the other Samaritan-affiliated hospitals also did very well. Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital improved its rating from three to four stars; Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital retained their four-star ratings from 2019; and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital retained its three-star rating.
The CMS five-star rating system for hospitals is based on performance in seven categories:
• Mortality
• Safety of care
• Readmissions
• Patient experience
• Effectiveness of care
• Timeliness of care
• Efficient use of medical imaging
Within these categories, all five Samaritan-affiliated hospitals exceeded the national average in readmissions. Samaritan Albany, Samaritan Lebanon, Good Samaritan and Samaritan North Lincoln exceeded in patient experience, Samaritan Albany and Good Samaritan exceeded in safety of care and Samaritan Albany, Samaritan Lebanon and Samaritan Pacific exceeded in timeliness of care.
“Providing high-quality care to our patients is our highest priority and I am very proud of our entire Samaritan team for these recent star designations. These outstanding results reflect the sustained, focused effort we are making to strengthen our performance in ways that are visible to the public and that compare favorably to hospitals in Oregon and nationwide,” said Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services.
Of the 4,586 hospitals rated by CMS, 9% currently hold five-star ratings, 25% hold four stars, 24% hold three stars, 15% hold two stars and 5% hold one star.
“It’s an honor to be rated in the top 9% of all hospitals across the nation,” said Dan Keteri, CEO of Samaritan Albany General Hospital. “This rating is a testament to the excellent patient care that our staff provides every day. I’m proud of our team and the pride they exhibit with every patient.”
