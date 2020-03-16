To protect patients and reduce exposure to viruses circulating in our community, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Samaritan Health Services has put the following visitor restrictions in place until further notice.
Visitor restrictions, for all patients in all Samaritan-affiliated hospitals, will include:
• Each patient will be allowed a total of two designated visitors during their hospital stay. This means two designated visitors throughout the entire hospital stay, not simply two at a time.
• No visitors under the age of 12 will be allowed in the hospital.
• No visitors with fever or respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, will be allowed in the hospital.
• All visitors will be required to sanitize their hands upon entry.
The best defense against all viruses, both at hospitals and in the community, is to avoid exposure through the following basic hygiene and infection-control measures:
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or upper sleeve.
• Wash hands with soap and water frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers when soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• If you are sick, stay home.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please call your clinic, urgent care or hospital first so they can prepare to care for you and limit the spread of the virus. Also, Samaritan patients with MyChart can get a COVID-19 consultation through a MyChart E-Visit.
For more information, call 211 or visit these resources:
• Samaritan's information related to coronavirus at samhealth.org/Coronavirus
• Oregon Health Authority at Oregon.gov/OHA
