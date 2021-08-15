Since 1996, Samaritan Health Services has offered a medical alert service, Samaritan Lifeline, for seniors and other homebound populations in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties in partnership with Phillips Lifeline.
On July 31, Samaritan Lifeline changed its name to Samaritan Medical Alert and transitioned to offering devices and monitoring through Medical Guardian, a leading service and equipment provider in the medical alarm industry.
“We are excited to partner with Medical Guardian as their customer-focused approach and commitment to long-term excellence in products and service aligns with ours,” said Carol Hensley, Samaritan Medical Alert manager. “This new partnership provides access to the latest services and the most advanced systems. Medical Guardian’s network of Underwriters Laboratories-certified emergency call centers gives our customers the peace of mind in knowing help is available whenever it’s needed.”
Existing customers will have their current Phillips Lifeline equipment replaced with new Medical Guardian equipment at no cost and can expect stable monthly subscription rates.
For more information, call Samaritan Medical Alert toll free at 888-901-2441 or visit samhealth.org/MedicalAlert.
