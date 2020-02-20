Brad Wakefield has joined Samaritan Medical Group as its chief operating officer.
In this role, he will help lead the work of 486 Samaritan clinicians at more than 90 clinics and hospital departments as they deliver top-quality health care to patients of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. He will start in early March.
Wakefield comes to Samaritan most recently from PeaceHealth Medical Group in Eugene, where he served as their vice president of operations and helped improve patient satisfaction and health care quality scores. Prior to that, he was chief executive officer of The Corvallis Clinic, and brings in-depth knowledge of health care in our area.
“I am very excited to be working back in the community where I live and working for an organization that is committed to making the community healthier,” Wakefield said. “I am committed to improving access to health care in the communities we serve, and that will be one of my highest priorities.”
He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in business from Brigham Young University. He is a fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives and is trained and proficient in Lean principles.
“We look forward to working with Brad as he helps implement key strategic initiatives that further the mission of Samaritan Health Services,” said Chief Medical Officer Robert Turngren, MD. “I believe he will be an invaluable asset to Samaritan Medical Group.”
For more information about Samaritan Health Services, visit samhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.