Beginning Monday, April 13, all Samaritan Medical Supplies (SMS) stores will be temporarily closed to the general public due to COVID-19 and the need to maintain required social distancing.
Although five stores in Corvallis, Lebanon and Newport will be closed, SMS staff will continue to be available to answer patient questions and place supply orders by phone and email. Most medically necessary equipment can still be delivered to patient homes during this time.
Additionally, patients needing one-on-one help setting up their positive airway pressure (PAP) machines can consult with their respiratory therapist through Samaritan’s telehealth program using online video conferencing.
“The safety of both our patients and employees is our top concern,” said Alex Zamora, manager of Samaritan Medical Supplies. “During this temporary closure, we have created a process that will allow us to continue taking care of our patients and be as helpful as we can to them.”
SMS provides patients with medically prescribed devices like wheelchairs and walkers, respiratory therapy equipment and oxygen, and other health care equipment. While there will be some limitations to what patients can order at this time, most critically needed equipment can be delivered directly to their homes.
“Samaritan Medical Supplies is dedicated to serving our patients and community in this time of need. We want to do all that we can to provide the medical equipment they need in the safest, most convenient way possible,” Zamora said.
Samaritan Medical Supplies staff can be reached by calling 800-753-6030, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To order replacement PAP supplies only, call 800-753-6030, option 2, or 541-368-2189 or email supplies@papresupply.com.
