Family Nurse Practitioner Michaela Best has joined Samaritan Occupational Medicine. She sees patients at the Newport and Lincoln City clinics.
Samaritan Occupational Medicine offers comprehensive programs to employers with an emphasis on improving the health and quality of life for employees. Knowledgeable staff are available to assist in all areas of occupational health, including OSHA-mandated medical surveillance requirements. Other services include treatment of injured workers, physical examinations, immunization and testing, drug and alcohol testing, and more.
Best earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Western Governors University and a master’s degree in nursing from Simmons University. She started her career working as a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit.
“I realized my compassion and talents could help others more if I transitioned into the role of a nurse practitioner,” she said.
She wants patients to feel valued and supported across all aspects of life.
“My patients are people who have very real lives outside the clinic,” she said. “I love helping people. I love problem solving. In medicine, there is a unique opportunity to do both.”
Best was impressed with Samaritan Health Services’ focus on healthy communities, and the approach to health care appealed to her.
“It feels easier to be yourself when those around you are genuine and authentic,” she said. “I strive to stay true to myself, and value when those around me do the same.”
After living in the Utah desert, she is excited to live near the ocean, which she has fond memories of visiting.
“I am delighted to become part of these amazing communities,” she said.
In her free time, Best enjoys reading, baking, traveling and spending time with her husband.
Best can be reached by calling Samaritan Occupational Medicine – Newport at 541-574-4675.
