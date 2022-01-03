Samaritan Health Services and its five hospitals rank favorably in the Lown Institute Hospitals Index, which defines standards for social responsibility by examining performance in health outcomes, value and equity.
The Samaritan system and its hospitals in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport largely earned top letter grades in a variety of categories related to social accountability.
“The Lown Institute index is relatively new and as we learned more about it, we were pleased to see that it focuses on the important area of social responsibility among hospitals,” said Doug Boysen, JD, MHA, president and CEO of Samaritan Health Services.
“We believe their data-driven reports can provide great information to the consumer about our commitment to the communities we serve. It will also be valuable to us as a health care system as we continue our work addressing equity and inclusion within our system,” Boysen said.
An online tool allows the viewer to refine rankings of hospitals and hospital systems by location, type, size and other factors such as rural or urban, profit or non-profit. It can also be drilled down to focus on the metrics of equity, value and outcomes.
All five Samaritan hospitals received an overall social responsibility grade of A. Samaritan Health Services ranked 50th out of 290 non-profit systems nationwide – or in the top 17 percent.
“I am pleased to see that Samaritan is doing well when compared to many other hospitals across the United States. This is a great tool for conversation and action to help us continue to grow and improve. Everyone in our community deserves no less than our best,” Boysen said.
ABOUT THE LOWN INDEX
The Lown Institute Hospitals Index (lownhospitalsindex.org) is the first ranking to define standards for hospital social responsibility by examining performance across health outcomes, value, and equity. The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank that believes a radically better American health system is possible. We conduct research, convene experts and spark public debate to bridge the gap between existing public policy solutions and the care that Americans want and need. The Lown Institute received no funding from any outside source for this project.
