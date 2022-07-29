Samaritan Health Services

Samaritan Health Services’ Marketing and Communications Department garnered numerous national awards in 2021 for exceptional work in health care communications. Each year, the department submits campaigns and materials for award consideration to celebrate the work of the organization’s marketing and communications professionals and to measure the quality of the communications materials and campaigns against others in the industry nationwide.

Samaritan’s community magazine, Heart to Heart, continues to receive top-level recognition as well as consistent feedback from community members on how much they appreciate the locally produced health content.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.