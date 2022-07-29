Samaritan Health Services’ Marketing and Communications Department garnered numerous national awards in 2021 for exceptional work in health care communications. Each year, the department submits campaigns and materials for award consideration to celebrate the work of the organization’s marketing and communications professionals and to measure the quality of the communications materials and campaigns against others in the industry nationwide.
Samaritan’s community magazine, Heart to Heart, continues to receive top-level recognition as well as consistent feedback from community members on how much they appreciate the locally produced health content.
“I have a deep appreciation for the talent and dedication of creative professionals in our organization,” said Evonne Walls, director of marketing and communications at Samaritan. “We are pleased to see our efforts recognized and considered effective at helping the community connect to information that fosters their health and healing.”
Aster Awards, sponsored by Creative Images
· Bronze - Samaritan Health Services Clinician News (newsletter/internal - series).
· Bronze - Breast Cancer Doesn’t Wait. Why Should You? (service line promotions – Cancer Services).
· Bronze - Recovery Works. Break the Opioid Stigma (soc
Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards, sponsored by Creative Images
· Silver - Breast Cancer Doesn’t Wait campaign (total advertising campaigns).
Communicator Awards, sponsored by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts
· Excellence - High Reliability: “We Commit to Zero” (film/video/television – employee communications).
· Distinction - Building Motivation Together(film/video/television – health & wellness).
· Distinction - COVID-19 Vaccines for a Healthier Tomorrow (campaigns & series – health & wellness).
Healthcare AdAwards, sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report
· Gold - Heart to Heart magazine (new media)
· Bronze - Samaritan Medical Group Orthopedics Referring Providers Campaign, Direct Mail (physician referral)
· Bronze - High Reliability: “We Commit to Zero” (special video – over two minutes)
· Silver - Breast Cancer Doesn’t Wait. Why Should You? (online display ad)
· Silver - Celebrating Samaritans (special event)
· Silver - Building Champions Together (outdoor display of advertising)
· Silver - Light Up a Life (total advertising campaign)
· Silver - Samaritan Health Services Clinician News (publication/internal)
· Bronze - COVID-19 Vaccines for a Healthier Tomorrow (vaccination promotion)
· Bronze - Samaritan Graduate Medical Education Resident Program Recruiting (social media content)
· Bronze - Building Respect Together (equality and diversity promotion)
· Bronze - Building Healthier Communities Together (integrated marketing campaign)
· Bronze - Heart to Heart magazine (publication/external)
Hermes Creative Awards, sponsored by Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals
· Platinum - Heart to Heart (publications – magazine).
· Platinum - High Reliability: “We Commit to Zero” (video – internal communications).
· Platinum - Breast Cancer Awareness, “Choose You” (digital advertising – digital ad campaign).
· Honorable Mention - Samaritan Medical Group Orthopedics Referring Providers Campaign, Direct Mail (advertising – direct mail piece).
