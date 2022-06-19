Kyle Hatch, veteran’s navigator for Samaritan Health Services, was recently announced as a recipient of the G.I. Jobs 2022 Employee Veteran Leadership Award. This prestigious annual honor is awarded to employees who are U.S. military veterans and who demonstrate the finest qualities of our nation’s military, including leadership, teamwork, discipline, determination, adaptability, a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude.
Hatch was one of 27 honorees on this second annual G.I. Jobs list. He was selected for having a positive impact on the organization he works for, as well as in the military and veteran’s community he serves.
“These 27 veterans exemplify the countless veterans who leverage the hard and soft skills they learned in the military and apply them as civilians,” said Dan Fazio, G.I. Jobs managing editor. “We are proud to shine the spotlight on yet another cohort of extraordinary veterans whose success has been noticed by others.”
The veterans advocate for the advancement of fellow veterans within their organizations mentor other employees and work to bridge the cultural gap between veteran and non-veteran employees. They go above and beyond by volunteering their time.
Profiles of the 2022 Employee Veteran Leadership Awards honorees will be published in the July issue of G.I. Jobs, distributed free in digital and print to transitioning service members, veterans and their families around the world.
Along with Hatch, this year’s other award recipients are:
· Abrahm McCann, Arizona National Guard Family Readiness
· Patricia Saint, Roche Diagnostics
· Jeremy Jacobs, Colliers
· Todd Taylor, Horn Solutions
· Michael Revis, Builders FirstSource
· Theresa Weber, Indian Health Service
· Nicholas Mckenzie, New Mexico Department of Veterans Services
· Tricia McMillin, Federal Bureau of Prisons
· Gregory Brittnacher, Calumet County (Wisc.) Veterans Service Officer
· Brian Kent, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
· Joshua Alfing, USNR – NAVAIRTERM 207
· Anthony Reanue, Reanue Home Team
· Sean Flanagan, Modular Services Company
· Michael Shaub, Sentry Residential
· Johnnie Ross, Appalachian Power
· Ryan Groves, National Park Service
· Ben Gonzalez, L3Harris Technologies
· Richard Fierro, Atrevida Beer Co. & Northrop Grumman
· Javier Andreu, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
· Jason Kelley, IBM
· Thomas Smith, JCTM
· Derrick Williams, Mount Sinai Hospital System
· Charles Weinberg, American Systems
· Charles Bunch, USAA
· David West, Nevada County (Calif.)
· William Pishotta, Combined Insurance, a Chubb Company
