The two Samaritan walk-in clinics located in Newport and Lincoln City will be temporarily closed to the public Friday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 7, so that community health care workers can obtain their second and final round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
This is by appointment only.
Anyone with medical needs during those dates who may have turned to the walk-in clinics for care are encouraged to contact their primary care provider for an appointment or to visit samhealth.org/CareNow for information about other health care options. For emergency needs, the emergency departments at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital are always open.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and truly appreciate your understanding as we finish with administering the coronavirus vaccine to our fellow health care workers,” said Lesley Ogden, MD, chief executive officer of both Samaritan hospitals in Lincoln County.
Visit samhealth.org/COVIDVaccine for more coronavirus vaccine information, including links to county public health departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.