Patrick Wood, MD, has joined Samaritan Health Center – Newport. Dr. Wood provides primary care for adult patients. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and attended medical school at Louisiana State University Medical School-Shreveport, where he also completed his residency training.
Dr. Wood said he chose to spend his professional life working on behalf of others.
“I become a doctor to help people move their ball forward,” Dr. Wood said.
He treats chronic medical conditions as well as acute illnesses. His approach to patient care considers the big picture, including a person’s values, stage in life, their stressors and overall well-being.
“When I’m putting together a plan of care, I look beyond just the prescriptions and consider natural supplements and other approaches to health that could be beneficial,” he said.
When he’s not in the clinic, Dr. Wood enjoys spending time outdoors, especially on the water fishing and exploring.
“I really love the Oregon coast,” he said. “Being here seemed like an excellent opportunity.”
Dr. Wood is accepting new patients and can be reached at Samaritan Health Center – Newport at 541-265-8816.
