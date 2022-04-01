Blake Peterson, DPM, has joined Samaritan Orthopedics & Podiatry – Newport. He treats conditions of the foot and ankle, including trauma, diabetic foot care and wound healing, as well as primary podiatric care and surgery.
Dr. Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree at Brigham Young University – Idaho and a master’s degree in health administration from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science. He earned a medical degree at Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and completed residency training at Baylor Scott & White Health Podiatric Medicine & Surgery.
Dr. Peterson chose his specialty because he suffered sports injuries to his feet and ankles when he was in high school.
“This sparked my interest in the profession,” he said. “I wanted to have the satisfaction that comes from helping people recover from injuries and chronic conditions of the foot and ankle.”
Dr. Peterson has volunteered on service and medical mission trips to Northern Peru and San Miguel, Mexico. He is fluent in Spanish and enjoys communicating with Spanish-speaking patients.
He was drawn to Samaritan for the workplace culture and because he shares the Samaritan values of PRIDE: Passion, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Excellence.
“It is something I want to be a part of,” he said.
Dr. Peterson is married and has three children. His wife is originally from the Pacific Northwest. In his free time he enjoys sports, especially playing and watching basketball, snowboarding, hiking and spending time with friends and family.
He is accepting new patients and referrals and can be reached at Samaritan Orthopedics & Podiatry – Newport at 541-574-7235.
