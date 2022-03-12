Nathaniel Uecker, MD, has joined Samaritan Surgical Specialists – Newport. He is a general surgeon specializing in minimally invasive surgery including laparoscopic gallbladder, hernia and bowel surgery, as well as endoscopic procedures. He has a particular interest in skin cancer and wound closure techniques.
Dr. Uecker earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Wisconsin – Madison and a medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine. He completed residency training at Maricopa Integrated Health Systems and an internship in general surgery at University of Arkansas. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Before joining Samaritan Health Services, he worked for three years in a rural community in Minnesota before joining the Mayo Clinic where he practiced for 10 years.
Dr. Uecker said he became a surgeon because he enjoys solving problems and helping people.
“I treat my patients as I would a member of my family,” he said. “And I will always do my best.”
In his free time, Dr. Uecker enjoys tinkering, listening to music and spending time with his wife, daughter and their two dogs.
He can be reached at Samaritan Surgical Specialists – Newport at 541-574-7235.
