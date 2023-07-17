Explore Lincoln City is collaborating with the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative to celebrate Oregon’s last remaining UNESCO Biosphere Region by staging “Art on the Beach,” a community sand art competition.
The event will take place beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Roads End State Recreation Area on Logan Road in Lincoln City. Look for the white event tent to sign in.
This unique contest meets at the intersection of art and nature, encouraging participants to bring the magic of Oregon's UNESCO Biosphere Region and Marine Reserve at Cascade Head to life on the sand. There will be cash and other prizes for the lucky winners.
Artists of all ages and experience are invited to use drawing sticks and rakes to create sand art featuring your favorite creatures of the ocean, like octopus, crabs or seals — or even to represent the competition’s theme of upwelling, an oceanographic phenomenon that brings dense, cooler, and more nutrient-rich water from the ocean’s depths towards the surface.
No previous experience required and there will be extra rakes available at the site.
Sand art
Sand art is different from traditional sand castle building in that the artists utilize rakes to create art that transforms beach surfaces into large-scale, ephemeral masterpieces. Artists rake the sand into patterns and shapes, creating everything from simple geometrical designs to complex and stunning representations of natural or abstract themes.
"Art on the Beach isn't just an art competition, it's a celebration of the Lincoln City community’s connection with the Cascade Head Biosphere Region," Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative Co-Director Duncan Berry said. “Whether someone’s a seasoned artist or just starting out, this community competition welcomes everyone to have fun and celebrate the unique biodiversity of the Cascade Head Biosphere Region through sand art.”
Berry, serving as the event’s featured artist, will be joined by a team of volunteer rakers to create a large sand masterpiece spelling out "BIOSPHERE," illustrating the theme of up-welling.
Contestants are invited to join the celebration by creating their own sand art masterpieces within an allotted 20'x20' area — that's 400 square feet or 400 million grains of sand to play with!
The competition is open to teams of four or fewer, and participants will have up to two hours to craft their creations before a panel of judges evaluates the sand art. Judging will take place at 10:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for the most outstanding sand art, so artists are encouraged to bring their creativity and A-game to this friendly competition.
A suggested donation of $20 per team will support the Cascade Head Biosphere Collaborative’s key initiatives of education, climate, and community. Registration and details can be found here.
About the Cascade Head Biosphere Region
The Cascade Head Biosphere Region is an UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme site located on the Central Oregon Coast of North America. Originally designated in 1976, the newly reauthorized Cascade Head Biosphere Region includes the Salmon River and Estuary, the Cascade Head Marine Reserve, and the City of Lincoln City, Oregon.
The Cascade Head Biosphere Region has a prolific diversity of wildlife including black bears, cougars, bald eagles, peregrine falcons, five species of salmon, migrating gray and humpback whales, and four federally listed endangered species: the spotted owl, marbled murrelet, coho salmon, and Oregon silverspot butterfly.
