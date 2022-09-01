Central Lincoln PUD is advising customers of a fraud effort.
"Customers are receiving calls from someone claiming to be with their utility company," according to a Central Lincoln PUD Facebook post. "The caller informs them they've overpaid their bill and to press 1 to receive their compensation. This is not Central Lincoln."
Central Lincoln PUD is urging customers to be cautious and never give their personal information to someone over the phone until they can be verified.
Central Lincoln PUD encourages customers to call the utility at 877-265-3211 if they have any questions or concerns.
