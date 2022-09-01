Central Lincoln PUD is advising customers of a fraud effort.

Scam Alert

The utility warns that those making the fraud calls are seeking personal financial information from customer.

"Customers are receiving calls from someone claiming to be with their utility company," according to a Central Lincoln PUD Facebook post. "The caller informs them they've overpaid their bill and to press 1 to receive their compensation. This is not Central Lincoln."

