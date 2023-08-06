For more than 30 years, Lincoln County entrepreneurs have earned a step up on the competition and in their overall performance by participating in the Small Business Management (SBM) program.
This year, thanks to support from the City of Lincoln City and Northwest Oregon Works, businesses from across Lincoln County have access to a limited number of scholarships that can eliminate the $900 cost of tuition.
“The support exhibited this year by Lincoln City and by Northwest Oregon Works – which is providing scholarships for businesses located elsewhere in the County – is remarkable, and speaks volumes about the value of this program,” Oregon Coast Community College (OCCC) Vice Presidnent of Engagement Dave Price said. “We’re encouraging anyone who’s considering applying for the SBM to reach out soon.”
Offered by the OCCC Small Business Development Center, the SBM features a powerful structure that facilitates not just learning, but also implementation of the new tools and ideas it imparts to participants. The program features monthly classroom sessions along with one-on-one business advising meeting between classes.
“During those advising sessions, businesses can dig deeper into some of the ideas and principles introduced during the monthly workshops,” SBDC Director Gregory Price said. “Or, they can choose to devote those valuable opportunities to meet with an experienced business advisor to focus on ongoing work to achieve particular objectives or overcome specific challenges.”
Price said that while the crucial classroom-plus-advising model of the SBM hasn’t changed over the years, the content of the classroom presentations has changed steadily over the years. “Each year, the SBM is refreshed and updated, based on changes in technology and tools available to our businesses, as well as evolving market forces and other considerations.”
A new version on the menu
This year, this is more true than ever, as the SBDC is rolling out its first-ever “Restaurant SBM,” a program geared entirely to that particular industry. Meanwhile, a separate Small Business Management program will be presented focusing on other business types.
“Restaurants share many challenges faced by other types of businesses,” Price said, “but other areas are unique to the industry. Controlling food costs, revising menus, staffing through seasonal changes, sourcing local foods, managing debt – this program is going to dive deep into these particular issues, along with many others.”
Meanwhile, the traditional SBM is rolling out an updated curriculum for the 2023-24 session, including sessions focusing on business law, wealth creation, marketing, cybersecurity, personnel management, and more.
The SBM is built on monthly classroom sessions, running from October 2023 through June 2024. While in-person attendance is encouraged when possible, in order to accommodate busy work and family schedules, both programs will provide the opportunity to join sessions via Zoom when necessary.
Learn more about these programs, and see the entire calendar of workshop topics for each, at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc. Follow the links to the Small Business Management Program. Alternatively, apply for the SBM any time at bit.ly/jointhesbm, or call 541-994-4166 for more information.
