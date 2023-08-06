Scholarship Opportunitis

Learn more about these programs, and see the entire calendar of workshop topics for each, at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.

 Courtesy

For more than 30 years, Lincoln County entrepreneurs have earned a step up on the competition and in their overall performance by participating in the Small Business Management (SBM) program.

This year, thanks to support from the City of Lincoln City and Northwest Oregon Works, businesses from across Lincoln County have access to a limited number of scholarships that can eliminate the $900 cost of tuition.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.