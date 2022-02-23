The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Board of Directors is seeking to fill two vacancies on the LCSD Budget Committee.
A vacancy exists in Zone 2 which covers voting precincts 14 -19 (Agate Beach and north through Schooner Creek) and in Zone 4 which covers voting precincts 25-32 (Toledo, Siletz, and Eddyville Areas). The full zone map is available from the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office.
Members typically only serve for the month of May each year and will receive training in April of each year. The Zone 2 position is for this budget year only and expires June 30, 2022. The Zone 4 position expires June 30, 2023.
Those interested in serving in this volunteer position may not be employees of LCSD, must reside in the respective zone for the duration of their service, and must be registered voters.
Applications are available on the school district website under the “Get Involved” drop-down menu (www.lincoln.k12.or.us), and at the Teaching and Learning Center which is the district administration office (1212 NE Fogarty St. in Newport).
Applications must be received in the district office by March 1. The board hopes to interview applicants and appoint a representative to this position on March 8, at the regular board meeting.
For more information, call 541-265-4403.
