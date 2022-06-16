Schools across the United States have felt the impact of the school shooting that took place May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers. Lincoln County School District recently discusses the district’s safety measures at its schools in a YouTube update.
Dr. Karen Gray, superintendent for Lincoln County School District, and Sue Graves, safety coordinator for the school district, shared the methods and practices designed to keep students and staff safe.
Graves said the school district takes safety very seriously. The district has safety and security strategies to keep students and staff safe.
“We have a comprehensive all hazards emergency plan that was developed with all five law enforcement agencies and all eight fire departments in Lincoln County,” Gray said.
The school district has great collaborations with police and fire agencies, Graves added.
“It’s a really good plan designed for Lincoln County School District,” Graves said.
Drills are important for the district in order to practice responses to different kinds of emergencies.
“We have to be prepared for every kind of emergency,” Graves said. “We have a district-wide drill schedule that is quite more robust than what the state requires for our drills. We do at least one drill every month. Most months we do multiple drills.”
These include fire drills, lockdown drills, reserve evacuation, earthquake drills and more. The school district has a code yellow and code red lockdown.
“With our code yellow lockdown, it’s a low-level lockdown that we use mostly just to limit movement in the school,” Graves said.
Graves said the code yellow could be used for a medical emergency. The lockdown would provide privacy for the person having the medical emergency.
“The code red lockdown is for really serious situations, like if there ever were an active shooter situation,” Graves said.
The code red lockdown includes doors being locked and everyone is on the floor to make it seem as if no one is in the classroom.
Each school has a threat assessment team that includes a school administrator, a mental health person, and a school resource officer or law enforcement officer.
“These threat assessment teams have this collective wisdom that they use as they work on assessing the threat,” Graves said.
The school district uses Safe Oregon, a statewide school safety tip line. Tips can be reported at https://www.safeoregon.com/report-a-tip/
Safe Oregon will forward that tip to the school district.
Graves said with each new safety measure the district puts into place, this is reducing risk.
“Whenever students and families have concerns, if they will report those concerns, then we’re all working together to reduce risk and improve safety at our schools,” Graves said. “If anyone would like to learn more about our safety processes and protocols and procedures, they can go to our website and look in the safety section.”
