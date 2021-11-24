Crowds are gathering at various points along the Oregon Coast to see a new visitor.
At Yaquina Head over the past weekend, folks gathered to watch a sea otter groom itself and eat purple sea urchins, near the rocks of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge.
Since 2007, there have been 50 total sea otter sightings recorded on the Oregon Coast. There is a 900-mile gap between populations in Washington and California.
Sea otters have been missing from the Oregon Coast for over 100 years, due to 17th and 18th century fur trades. The U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is finishing a study to look at the possibility of reintroducing the sea otters to the coast, according to a tweet from the USFWS
