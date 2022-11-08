Details are emerging following a search warrant in Lincoln City that includes an arrest and drug seizures.

Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers executed a residential search warrant at 621 SE Reef Avenue Oct. 29 after receiving reports from several concerned citizens regarding a large amount of short-stay traffic and drug use in public view, a criminal investigation began and enough evidence was obtained to conduct a search warrant of the residence.

Seized Drugs

During the search warrant, officers located heroin, blue fentanyl pills, and colored fentanyl powder.
0
0
1
0
0

Online Poll

Are you planning to spend more or less for gifts this Christmas season?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.