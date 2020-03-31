Lincoln County Public Health announced today Lincoln County’s second positive case of COVID-19. The new case brings Lincoln County’s total to two confirmed cases.
Lincoln County is in close coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) about these cases. Test results are now coming from multiple laboratories and are delivered electronically to providers, counties, and OHA throughout the day. As a result, some counties may release county data sooner than it is reported on the Oregon Health Authority website. www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
This individual is in their 20s and had contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. The person is not hospitalized and is self-isolating per Public Health guidelines.
“As a public health department, we are prepared to start seeing more positives and to take action to help keep people safe,” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director of Public Health, “however that certainly doesn't make the news of another positive case any easier to hear. We're a small community, and these are our friends and neighbors. Please, stay home and stay safe.”
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.
Slowing the spread helps protect our most vulnerable community members and will help keep our health system working when we need it most. These measures are intended to help us “flatten the curve” or slow the number of people who are ill at any given time to ensure our health systems continue to function well when we need them most.
The best way to protect yourself is to avoid exposure to the virus. There are easy steps you can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and many types of illness - including the flu - especially to older adults and those with underlying chronic diseases:
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
• Try to maintain space between yourself and others.
• Follow the governor’s orders on social distancing.
• Follow CDC’s travel guidance.
A growing number of commercial labs offer COVID-19 testing. If you have symptoms and think you need testing, contact your doctor. Testing through commercial labs is at providers’ discretion and does not require approval from public health. As more testing is done, we expect to find more cases in the community. You can find up-to-date numbers on cases of COVID-19 in Oregon at healthoregon.org/coronavirus .
