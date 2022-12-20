Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) detectives have arrested the operator of a Pacific City camel riding business, 48-year-old John David Bonander, on two charges of Invasion of Privacy 1st Degree and two charges of Tampering with Evidence.

“We received information that a minor female found a surveillance camera hidden under the sink in John Bonander’s bathroom,” TCSO Detective Chase Ross saids. “The victim removed the camera and they believed that they were recorded in the bathroom on several occasions.”

Investigation

Detectives ask that if anyone has ever been in David Bonander’s residence in Pacific City, and believes they could have been secretly recorded, to contact TCSO Detective Chase Ross at 503-815-3326.
0
0
1
0
0

Online Poll

What are you doing to ease holiday stress?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.